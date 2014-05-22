FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stabilus IPO likely to price at 21.50 euros a share - sources
May 22, 2014 / 1:51 PM / 3 years ago

Stabilus IPO likely to price at 21.50 euros a share - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 22 (Reuters) - Shares of German automotive and industrial supplier Stabilus will likely be sold at the middle of a 19 euros ($25.96) to 25 euros per share price range in its market debut on May 23, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

“The price guidance given to investors is 21.50 euros,” one of the sources said.

Stabilus, whose gas springs and hydraulic dampers are used to define how fast a trunk lid opens or to individually adjust the height of a swivel chair, is planning to use the proceeds of roughly 260 million euros to pay down debt.

The market debut is planned for Friday, May 23.

$1 = 0.7318 Euros Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
