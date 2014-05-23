FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stabilus shares start trading at 22.75 euros in Frankfurt debut
May 23, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 3 years ago

Stabilus shares start trading at 22.75 euros in Frankfurt debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 23 (Reuters) - Shares in German automotive and industrial supplier Stabilus shares started trading at 22.75 euros on Friday in their Frankfurt market debut, above the offer price of 21.50 euros.

Stabilus makes gas springs and hydraulic dampers which are used to determine how fast a trunk lid opens or individually adjust the height of swivel chairs.

The initial public offering of Stabilus shares yielded roughly 260 million euros ($355.07 million), money which the company plans to use to pay down debt, ($1 = 0.7323 Euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

