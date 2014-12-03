FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Triton hikes volume of Stabilus placement on strong demand - source
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 3, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

Triton hikes volume of Stabilus placement on strong demand - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Private equity investor has hiked the volume of its placement of shares in car parts maker Stabilus to 21 from 15 percent on strong investor demand, a person familiar with the deal said.

“Books are closed. The final price guidance given to investors was 21.50 euros a share,” the source said on Wednesday, adding that Triton raised about 93 million euros ($115 million) from the sale.

Triton announced on Tuesday it would sell 3.1 million shares, representing about 15 percent of Stabilus’ share capital.

$1 = 0.8083 euro Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.