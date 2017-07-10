FRANKFURT, July 10 Buyout groups Bain Capital
and Cinven will sweeten their takeover offer to 66.25 euros a
share for Stada and lower the acceptance threshold,
after their previous 5.3 billion euro ($6 billion) bid fell
through, Stada said on Monday.
Bain and Cinven have applied for permission to resubmit
another offer without having to adhere to a one year exclusion
period, Stada said, adding it consents to the new offer.
The private equity investors have sweetened their offer from
the 66 euros a share offered previously.
The acceptance threshold for the offer has also been lowered
to 63 percent, down from the threshold of 67.5 percent
previously.
