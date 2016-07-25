FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Activist investor seeks Stada supervisory board overhaul
July 25, 2016

Activist investor seeks Stada supervisory board overhaul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - An activist investor pushed to tighten its grip over Stada on Monday by opposing the appointment of four supervisory board members at the German generic drugmaker, instead nominating four new non-executive directors.

Active Ownership Capital, which controls a stake of around 7 percent in Stada, wants to oust chairman Martin Abend and install international pharmaceutical experts at the company's annual general meeting (AGM) on August 26. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Alexander Smith)

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
