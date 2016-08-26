FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stada shareholder AOC succeeds in supervisory board shakeup
August 26, 2016 / 9:31 PM / a year ago

Stada shareholder AOC succeeds in supervisory board shakeup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Shareholders of German generic drugmaker Stada voted Chairman Martin Abend off the supervisory board on Friday, in a victory for activist shareholder Active Ownership Capital (AOC), which had campaigned for a reshuffle of the board.

The move potentially clears the way for AOC's own candidate for chairman, former Novartis manager Eric Cornut who gained shareholder approval, to be elected as chairman by the new supervisory board.

Abend, who was voted out with a slim majority of roughly 56 percent, has been chairman of Stada for seven years and on the supervisory board for a total of 13 years.

AOC had campaigned to replace all six members of the board but apart from Cornut none of the other candidates supported by AOC were elected to the board. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Tina Bellon; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
