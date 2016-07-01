FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 1, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

Active Owership starts search for new Stada directors

Alexander Hübner and Ludwig Burger

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 1 (Reuters) - Investor Active Ownership, which holds about 7 percent in Stada shares and options, invited fellow shareholders to help to find new non-executive board members to oversee the German maker of generic drugs and consumer care products, in a further challenge to how the company is run.

Active Ownership earlier this year launched a campaign to improve the way Stada is governed and proposed candidates for supervisory board seats at Stada's annual meeting.

Stada at the time responded by postponing the meeting from June 9 to Aug. 26 to have more time to look for different candidates which the company wanted to propose to shareholders.

Active Ownership on Friday asked shareholders owning at least 75,000 Stada shares to take part in the selection of independent supervisory board candidates for the Aug. 26 vote, assisted by executive search firm Spencer Stuart.

"We ... no longer have any faith in the ability of the current management to conduct the process to select new candidates," Active Ownership said in a statement.

$1 = 0.9080 euros Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
