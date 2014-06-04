FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German Stada in talks on several promising takeover targets-CEO
June 4, 2014 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

German Stada in talks on several promising takeover targets-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 4 (Reuters) - Stada is in negotiations over several potential takeover targets as it pursues its expansion strategy, the chief executive of the German maker of generic and non-prescription drugs said on Wednesday.

“We are currently in talks over a number of very promising transactions,” CEO Hartmut Retzlaff said in the text of a speech to shareholders, without giving details of the targets.

Retzlaff also affirmed Stada’s guidance for a slight rise in sales, adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and adjusted net profit in 2014.

The company has no plans for a cost cutting programme at the moment, he added. (Reporting by Frank Siebelt, writing by Jonathan Gould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
