Stada CEO Retzlaff gets fresh five-year term
#Healthcare
September 8, 2015 / 1:02 PM / 2 years ago

Stada CEO Retzlaff gets fresh five-year term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Stada Arzneimittel said its Chief Executive Hartmut Retzlaff, one of the longest-serving bosses in corporate Germany, had his contract extended by five years to 2021.

Retzlaff’s current contract would have expired end-August 2016 but he has previously said he might stand ready for another term.

Retzlaff took the helm 22 year ago, making him the longest-serving CEO of all the companies in the country’s blue-chip and mid-cap indices DAX and MDAX.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Arno Schuetze

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
