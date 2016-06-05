FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Stada's Retzlaff replaced on health grounds - company
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 5, 2016 / 6:35 PM / a year ago

Stada's Retzlaff replaced on health grounds - company

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, June 5 (Reuters) - Germany's Stada has replaced its long-time chief executive, Harmut Retzlaff, who is seriously ill, the company said on Sunday.

The move comes as the generic drugmaker is battling investor Active Ownership Capital, which is seeking an overhaul at the firm by reshuffling the supervisory board.

Retzlaff will step aside until further notice because of "a serious, long-term illness," Stada said, following an extraordinary meeting of the supervisory board.

Executive board members Hartmut Kraft and Matthias Wiedenfels will immediately take over responsibilities from Retzlaff, who has stood at the company's helm for 23 years. Wiedenfels has also been appointed as new CEO, Stada said.

Retzlaff held informal talks with private equity firm CVC Capital Partners over a potential buyout, the Wall Street Journal reported last month.

The CEO and CVC declined comment at the time.

Active Ownership, which holds about 5 percent of Stada shares and a further 2 percent in options, says it wants to replace supervisory board members at Stada to add international healthcare expertise at the firm. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Andrew Bolton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.