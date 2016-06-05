Stada's Retzlaff replaced on health grounds - company

BERLIN, June 5 (Reuters) - Germany's Stada has replaced its long-time chief executive, Harmut Retzlaff, who is seriously ill, the company said on Sunday.

The move comes as the generic drugmaker is battling investor Active Ownership Capital, which is seeking an overhaul at the firm by reshuffling the supervisory board.

Retzlaff will step aside until further notice because of "a serious, long-term illness," Stada said, following an extraordinary meeting of the supervisory board.

Executive board members Hartmut Kraft and Matthias Wiedenfels will immediately take over responsibilities from Retzlaff, who has stood at the company's helm for 23 years. Wiedenfels has also been appointed as new CEO, Stada said.

Retzlaff held informal talks with private equity firm CVC Capital Partners over a potential buyout, the Wall Street Journal reported last month.

The CEO and CVC declined comment at the time.

Active Ownership, which holds about 5 percent of Stada shares and a further 2 percent in options, says it wants to replace supervisory board members at Stada to add international healthcare expertise at the firm.