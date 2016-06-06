Stada investor says new CEO does not change its stance

FRANKFURT, June 6 (Reuters) - Stada investor Active Ownership said the replacement of Stada’s chief executive does not change its critical stance towards the maker of generic drugs and consumer care products in which it holds about 7 percent in shares and options.

Germany’s Stada said late on Sunday that its long-time chief executive Harmut Retzlaff would temporarily leave office for health reasons and that fellow executive board member Matthias Wiedenfels would take over as CEO.

“We wish Mr Retzlaff a speedy recovery. We remain in dialogue with the company,” a spokesman for Active Ownership said on Monday, adding that the change at the helm does not change its view of Stada.

Investor Active Ownership, which holds about 5 percent of Stada shares and a further 2 percent in options, had said it aimed to improve the way Stada is managed and has proposed candidates to run for supervisory board seats at Stada’s next annual shareholder meeting.

Stada has responded by setting up a committee of its current supervisory board to nominate its own independent candidates.