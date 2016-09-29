FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Stada says legal complaint was filed against shareholder votes
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather earns TKO win over McGregor
BOXING
Mayweather earns TKO win over McGregor
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 29, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

Stada says legal complaint was filed against shareholder votes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - German generic drugmaker Stada said a legal complaint had been lodged against shareholder votes at its Aug. 27 annual general meeting (AGM) which led to a reshuffle of its non-executive board.

A Stada spokesman said, however, that the company had not yet received the complaint and declined to comment on who had filed it.

At Stada's AGM, activist investor Active Ownership Capital succeeded in convincing shareholders to remove the German drugmaker's chairman, but failed to install its candidate in the post.

It said at the time it would legally challenge some decisions taken at the AGM.

Active Ownership was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Patricia Weiss; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.