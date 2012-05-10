FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stada Q1 net income drops on cost-cutting charges
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 10, 2012 / 5:45 AM / 5 years ago

Stada Q1 net income drops on cost-cutting charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 10 (Reuters) - Germany’s largest independent generic-drug maker Stada said first-quarter net income dropped 35 percent, worse than expected, on charges related to a cost cutting programme.

Quarterly net income dropped to 19.4 million euros ($25.1 million), falling short of an average analyst estimate of 25.4 million in a Reuters poll.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for special items, gained 12 percent to 92.3 million euros, slightly below the average estimate of 93.2 million.

Stada said it still saw an opportunity for an increase in the high single-digit percent area in EBITDA adjusted for one-time items in 2012. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.