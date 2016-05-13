Stada chairman says AGM vote on vinculated shares is reasonable

FRANKFURT, May 13 (Reuters) - The chairman of German generic drugmaker Stada, who has resisted an activist investor’s attempt to oust him, signalled he would not oppose the investor’s motion to change the type of shares Stada is trading in, removing a potential hurdle to a takeover.

Stada has a type of stock that under German securities trading laws can only change hands with the consent of top managers or otherwise the shares lose their voting rights.

So-called “vinculated” shares also protect German blue chips such as Deutsche Lufthansa and Allianz from unsolicited approaches.

“This used to have its justification. Nowadays it has less significance. It is a logical step that now the annual general meeting will decide on it,” supervisory board chairman Martin Abend told Reuters.

Active Ownership Capital is seeking to replace three of Stada’s nine supervisory board members at the annual general meeting on June 9 and will also put to a vote to change the stock type.

It had initially asked for the removal of five board members including Chairman Abend but relented after talks with the company.

Abend also told Reuters that as member of the board, he would seek to serve out his full term as chairman until 2018. (Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Arno Schuetze)