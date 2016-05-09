FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investor Active Ownership seeks Stada supervisory board seats
May 9, 2016 / 2:12 PM / a year ago

Investor Active Ownership seeks Stada supervisory board seats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - Investor Active Ownership Capital said on Monday it was seeking to gain control over five of the nine seats on German generic drugmaker Stada’s supervisory board, including the chairman post.

It said it would propose to Stada shareholders at its June 9 annual general meeting to elect four independent candidates and one representative of Active Ownership to the board.

Active Ownership Fund SCS has acquired a direct 5.05 percent stake in Stada and holds about an additional 2 percent via stock options, an April 1 regulatory filing shows.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

