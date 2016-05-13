FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stada agrees compromise with activist investor on board reshuffle
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 13, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

Stada agrees compromise with activist investor on board reshuffle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 13 (Reuters) - German healthcare group Stada has struck a deal with activist investor Active Ownership, which had asked for a thorough overhaul of the company’s supervisory board after taking a 5 percent stake in the company.

“The investor now proposes three instead of five new candidates for election as shareholder representatives on the supervisory board,” Stada said in a statement on Friday.

”The Executive Board sees its obligations first and foremost in the well-being of the company. For this reason, it would like to ensure a quick decision in this matter, it added.

Active Ownership is no longer asking for supervisory board Chairman Martin Abend to be ousted. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

