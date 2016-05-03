FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investor Active Ownership not pushing for sale of Stada -source
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 3, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

Investor Active Ownership not pushing for sale of Stada -source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - Investor Active Ownership, which has secured a 7 percent stake in Stada, has no immediate plans to push for a sale of the German maker of generic drugs and consumer care products, a person close to the activist investor told Reuters.

“Active Ownership is currently not preparing a sales process, management change and also not a break-up,” the source said on Tuesday.

It would instead work together with Stada’s management on strategies that create value, the person added.

Officials at Active Ownership and Stada declined to comment.

The investor says on its website it was typically seeking board seats and advisory roles in the publicly listed small- and mid-size companies that it invests in.

“Together with management, we define value-enhancing strategies and measures and are ready to support their implementation as supervisory board members and advisors,” it says on the website.

Active Ownership Fund SCS has acquired a direct 5.05 percent stake in Stada and holds about an additional 2 percent via stock options, an April 1 regulatory filing shows.

German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and the Wall Street Journal earlier cited sources as saying Active Ownership acquired the stake to potentially push for a sale of the generic drugmaker.

Reporting by Patricia Weiss; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Tina Bellon, Ralf Banser

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.