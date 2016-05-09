UPDATE 1-Active Ownership says wants to oust Stada board chairman

* Seeks to replace five of nine supervisory board members

* Wants supervisory board chairman to leave

* Says move would add international expertise

* Shares rise to trade 1.8 pct higher (Adds Active Ownership quote, Stada comment, shares)

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - Active Ownership Capital has proposed replacing the chairman of German generic drugmaker Stada and four other supervisory board members to give the company more international industry expertise.

The activist investor has acquired a direct 5.05 percent stake in Stada through its Active Ownership Fund SCS and holds about another 2 percent via stock options, according to an April 1 regulatory filing.

It said in a statement on Monday it would propose at Stada’s June 9 annual general meeting to replace five of the nine-member board, including Chairman Martin Abend, with four independent candidates and Active Ownership co-founder Klaus Roehrig.

“Stada has evolved from a generics manufacturer operating in Germany, which primarily marketed its products to German pharmacies, to a global pharmaceutical company with an international client base, without adapting the competencies of its Supervisory Board accordingly,” Active Ownership said.

Stada said it had received the proposal but had to examine its legal form and content.

Shares in Stada rose on the news to trade 2 percent higher at 40.55 euros by 1428 GMT, outperforming a flat German mid-cap index.

Last week, media cited sources as saying Active Ownership had bought the stake to push for an eventual sale of the drugmaker, but a person close to the activist investor said it had no immediate plans to do so. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Georgina Prodhan and David Clarke)