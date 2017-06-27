By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, June 27
LONDON, June 27 Europe’s leveraged loan and
high-yield bond markets are set to lose out on a €3.175bn jumbo
buyout financing for Stada after Bain and Cinven’s
takeover of the German drugmaker fell apart, robbing banks of a
hefty underwriting fee and depriving investors of much needed
new paper.
A €5.3bn takeover bid by private equity groups Bain and
Cinven did not win enough shareholder support after just 65.52%
of Stada's equity capital signed up for the deal, falling short
of the 67.5% acceptance threshold.
The financing backing the buyout from Barclays, Citigroup,
Commerzbank, Jefferies, JP Morgan, Nomura, Societe Generale and
UBS had been conditional on the deal going ahead.
Banks are estimated to lose out on around €60m of fees
altogether -- around €7.5m each -- based on a 2% underwriting
fee.
It is the latest blow for lenders, which this year have been
working for small fees on a relentless round of repricings and
refinancings.
“It was a significant fee event that is no longer happening
so it will impact the underwriting banks,” a leveraged finance
head said.
LARGEST FINANCING
Investors will also be disappointed as it was set to be the
largest leveraged financing so far this year, offering a chance
to put a hefty amount of new money to work to soak up excess
liquidity and reverse the supply/demand imbalance that has
plagued the market.
“Stada was the escape valve, a significant transaction to
allow a large deployment of capital to take some of the pressure
off. Although there is some supply coming to the market, there
is nowhere near enough to satisfy demand so it will embolden
underwriters and arrangers and worry investors who are already
feeling they have too few places to put cash," the leveraged
finance head said.
The underwritten financing included a €1.95bn seven-year
senior secure term loan B; €485m of seven-year senior secured
fixed rate bonds; €340m of eight-year senior unsecured fixed
rate notes; and a €400m seven-year revolving credit facility.
The prospect of such a large financing had caused loan
investors to push back on some of the more aggressive deals in
syndication to get better terms.
The more liquid names in Europe’s secondary loan market had
also begun to soften in the last couple of weeks for the first
time since March, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data, as
investors sold out to make room for the new supply.
Now the withdrawal of Stada from the market is expected to
see investors return to accepting increasingly aggressive terms
and tight pricing.
“Although we began to see some pushback, the concern has to
be that investors will now sacrifice credit discipline for the
expediency of putting cash to work. Stada’s loss will inflate
the bubble again,” the leveraged finance head said.
A second leveraged finance head said: “Pricing will continue
to be compressed. Without Stada, we can expect to see most deals
go successfully. It’s back to being a borrowers' market.”
Bain and Cinven are in talks over a potential new Stada
offer and are speaking with investors -- mainly with hedge funds
-- about the terms.
The expectation is that Bain and Cinven will look to revive
the financing they had in place, if the new offer goes ahead,
gifting a second chance to the underwriting banks and investors.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)