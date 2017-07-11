By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, July 11
syndication of a jumbo €3bn buyout financing for Stada
before knowing the outcome of a takeover offer, after
the German generic drugmaker backed a revised bid on Monday from
buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven, banking sources said.
The buyout firms sweetened their takeover offer by 25 cents
per share to €66.25, approximately €16m above the €5.3bn prior
offer that fell through. The private equity groups also lowered
their acceptance threshold to 63%, after the last offer failed
to win the backing of the 67.5% they had targeted, getting just
65.52%, Stada said.
Underwriting banks are now working out a syndication
strategy for selling down the debt financing and a decision will
be made within the next couple of weeks, the sources said.
“Launch now or wait until September? A decision needs to be
made in the next couple of weeks as if it gets too late into
July then the banks will probably have to wait until the end of
August or September,” a senior banker said.
If the banks decide to sell before the outcome of the
takeover is known, the financing could launch to the market
before the summer break, the sources said.
The other option is for banks to launch the financing when
there is more clarity on the takeover process, but this involves
the banks holding large amounts of debt on their balance sheets
for a longer period.
Another advantage of launching sooner rather than later is
that Europe’s leveraged loan and bond markets are very receptive
to new supply at the moment, despite a recent uptick in new
deals.
Stada is expected to gain lots of attention, given its size
and the opportunity for investors to put meaningful money to
work in sizeable tickets, the sources said.
“There is an awful lot of debt to raise in quite a short
space of time, in a market that is busy. However, whenever Stada
comes it is big enough to command attention and it is a deal
that people must look at,” a leveraged finance head said.
STRUCTURE
The financing is expected to comprise a €1.95bn seven-year
senior secure term loan B facility; €485m of seven-year senior
secured fixed rate bonds; €340m of eight-year senior unsecured
fixed rate notes; and a €400m seven-year revolver.
The size and shape of the financing could alter slightly,
given the revised offer, the sources said.
Banks also need to decide if they will apply the same
timetable to the loans and bonds or alter their plans between
the two asset classes, the sources said.
Whenever the deal syndicates, loan investors will be offered
a ticking fee, which pays a proportion of the interest until the
acquisition closes and the deal funds, while the bonds will fund
into escrow, the sources said.
Banks will be eager for the takeover to be approved as they
are set to receive €60m of fees altogether -- around €7.5m each
-- based on a 2% underwriting fee, sources said.
A fee of this size is unprecedented so far this year after a
flood of unprofitable and time consuming repricings and
refinancings.
Barclays, Citigroup, Commerzbank, Jefferies, JP Morgan,
Nomura, Societe Generale and UBS have underwritten the
financing.
Barclays, Nomura and UBS are leading the TLB financing, Citi
is leading the secured bond and JP Morgan is leading the
unsecured bond.
Bain and Cinven were not immediately available to comment.
Stada declined to comment.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)