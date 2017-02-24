FRANKFURT Feb 24 Activist investor AOC has
called for Stada's management and supervisory boards
to run a non-biased, transparent sales process for the German
generic drugs maker.
Stada on Thursday received a binding 3.6 billion euro ($3.8
billion) takeover offer from buyout firm Advent, which set a
Monday deadline for management to respond.
The company should make sure not to accept the first, but
only the highest offer, the company's largest investor with more
than 5 percent of the shares said in a statement on Friday.
It should invite both financial and strategic investors to
conduct due diligence of Stada and provide a timeline for the
process, AOC added.
($1 = 0.9427 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)