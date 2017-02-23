FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Advent makes 58 euros a share offer for Stada
February 23, 2017 / 5:36 PM / 6 months ago

Advent makes 58 euros a share offer for Stada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Buyout firm Advent International on Thursday said it made a 3.6 billion euro ($3.8 billion) takeover offer for German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel.

Advent has offered 58 euros per share, the company said.

Shareholders will receive the 58 euros a share plus a company dividend for 2016.

Advent further said it supports management and has no plans to break up the business.

Stada has become the subject of a three-way bidding war between Cinven, Advent and a third buyout group that sources identified as Bain Capital. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

