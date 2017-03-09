BRIEF-Scopia Capital Management reports 12 pct passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics
* Scopia Capital Management LP reports 12 percent passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc as of Feb 28 - SEC filing
FRANKFURT/HONG KONG, March 9 China's Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical is planning to put in a bid for German generic drugmaker Stada, already at the centre of a takeover battle between two private equity consortia, two people close to the matter said.
Fosun Pharma is also holding early-stage talks with buyout funds including CVC about a potential joint bid, but may decide initially to go it alone, one of the people said.
Fosun Pharma said it currently had no information to disclose. (Additional reporting by Julie Zhu; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
* RMB Capital Holdings LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Porter Bancorp Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2neswPi) Further company coverage: