6 months ago
Germany's Stada says has received third takeover bid
February 16, 2017 / 7:25 PM / 6 months ago

Germany's Stada says has received third takeover bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Germany's Stada said it has received a third takeover approach but cannot yet foresee whether one or more of the three potential bidders' offers will succeed.

The generic drugs and consumer care group said on Thursday the third offer was based on a price of 58 euros ($61.85) per share. It is still weighing up its options on how to react, Stada said.

Earlier this week, the firm said it had invited rival suitors Cinven Partners and Advent International to the negotiating table, after months of courtship.

$1 = 0.9377 euros Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Madeline Chambers

