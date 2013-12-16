FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stada expands its business activities into Myanmar
December 16, 2013 / 10:31 AM / 4 years ago

Stada expands its business activities into Myanmar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 16 (Reuters) - German generic drug maker Stada on Monday said it would start producing medicines in Myanmar from the end of 2015 at a new factory which is to be built in Yangon.

Stada, which said it was one of the first western pharmaceutical companies to take up activities in the country, said it had founded Stada Myanmar Joint Venture Co. Ltd. for this purpose.

The license agreement gives Stada the option of taking over the company at a later date. Until then, the country will be supplied with generic and branded products from its Vietnamese production facilities, Stada said on Monday.

“Now that the country has opened up, the supply of medicines in the market with a population of 60 million shows substantial pent-up demand, particularly for high-quality, low-cost medicines,” chief executive Hartmut Retzlaff said in a statement. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

