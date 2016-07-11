Stada targets more than 30 pct core earnings growth in 2019

FRANKFURT, July 11 (Reuters) - Stada issued a target for more than 30 percent growth in adjusted core earnings in 2019 as the German generic drugmaker faces criticism from an activist investor.

The group, which also makes consumer care products and diagnostic kits, said on Monday it was aiming for 510 million euros ($563.65 million) in 2019 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-offs, up from 389.4 million euros last year.

It also plans to increase adjusted net income to 250 million euros, up from 165.8 million in 2015.