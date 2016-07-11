FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stada targets more than 30 pct core earnings growth in 2019
July 11, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

Stada targets more than 30 pct core earnings growth in 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 11 (Reuters) - Stada issued a target for more than 30 percent growth in adjusted core earnings in 2019 as the German generic drugmaker faces criticism from an activist investor.

The group, which also makes consumer care products and diagnostic kits, said on Monday it was aiming for 510 million euros ($563.65 million) in 2019 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-offs, up from 389.4 million euros last year.

It also plans to increase adjusted net income to 250 million euros, up from 165.8 million in 2015.

$1 = 0.9048 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Tina Bellon

