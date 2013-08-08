FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stada H1 core profit up on OTC drug sales in eastern Europe
August 8, 2013 / 5:57 AM / 4 years ago

Stada H1 core profit up on OTC drug sales in eastern Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - German generic drugmaker Stada posted a 7 percent rise in first-half adjusted core earnings on Thursday, as higher sales of branded non-prescription drugs in eastern Europe offset a decline in its domestic market.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 189.8 million euros ($253 million) in the first six months of 2013, just shy of market expectations for 191 million euros.

Stada also forecast high single-digit percentage growth in full-year adjusted EBITDA and confirmed its target for 2014 net income of 215 million euros, up from 86.5 million in 2012.

$1 = 0.7508 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan

