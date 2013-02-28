Stada 2012 core profit up 45 pct, less than expected

FRANKFURT, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Stada Arzneimittel, Germany’s largest independent generic drugmaker, posted 2012 core earnings slightly below expectations.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 45 percent to 323.8 million euros ($424.5 million) in 2012, Stada said on Thursday, citing preliminary figures.

That was less than the 357.1 million euros expected on average by analysts, based on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

The group also confirmed its 2014 targets. ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)