FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stada Q1 adj net income beats view on gains in Germany
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 12, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

Stada Q1 adj net income beats view on gains in Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - German generic drugmaker Stada beat market expectations for quarterly adjusted earnings as it eked an increase in revenues from the embattled market for bulk purchase agreements with German medical insurers.

Adjusted net income was up 6 percent at 40 million euros ($46 million) in the first quarter, Stada said on Thursday, compared with average analyst expectations for 37 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Revenues from generic drugs in Germany rose 8 percent to 76 million euros.

Stada, which also makes branded non-prescription treatments and diagnostic kits, said it was still forecasting a slight gain for 2016 in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and adjusted net income. ($1 = 0.8757 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.