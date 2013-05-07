CORRECTED-Stada Q1 core earnings rise on Russia growth, Serbia recovery

(Corrects second paragraph to show EBITDA, not adjusted EBITDA, reached 96.9 mln euros. Corrects consensus comparison to 96.6 mln euros, from 98.0 mln euros.)

FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - German generic drugmaker Stada posted a 25 percent rise in quarterly core earnings on Tuesday, helped by continued growth in Russia and a recovery in its Serbian business.

First-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 96.9 million euros ($126.5 million), in line with market expectations for 96.6 million euros.

Stada also said it sees further growth in sales and earnings in 2013 and 2014 and confirmed its target for 2014 net income of 215 million euros, compared to 86.5 million in 2012.