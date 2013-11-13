Stada 9-mth core profit up on OTC drug sales in Russia

FRANKFURT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - German generic drugmaker Stada posted a 7 percent rise in nine-month adjusted core earnings, as higher sales of drugs in Russia offset a decline in its domestic market.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 284 million euros in the first nine months of 2013, just shy of market expectations for 287 million euros.

Stada still sees high single-digit percentage growth in full-year adjusted EBITDA and it confirmed its target for 2014 net income of 215 million euros, up from 86.5 million in 2012.