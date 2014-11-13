FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stada 9M core profit gains on Thornton & Ross takeover
November 13, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

Stada 9M core profit gains on Thornton & Ross takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - German generic drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel AG said adjusted core earnings rose 12 percent in the first nine months of the year as gains from the takeover of British consumer care company Thornton & Ross were offset by lower sales in Russia and Germany.

Nine-month adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 316.2 million euros ($393 million), above the average estimate of 305 million in a Reuters poll.

Its business in Russia, one of Stada’s most important markets, was hit by a decline in the rouble.

Stada on Thursday said it still expected a slight increase in 2014 group sales and EBITDA, adjusted for one-off items and the decline of the Russian rouble as well as eastern European currencies.

It also confirmed its forecast for a slight increase in adjusted net income.

$1 = 0.8037 euro Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan

