5 months ago
Stada says Q4 adj net income slips 4 percent
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 29, 2017 / 5:53 AM / 5 months ago

Stada says Q4 adj net income slips 4 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 29 (Reuters) - German drugmaker Stada , at the centre of a takeover battle between two private equity consortia, said fourth-quarter adjusted net income slipped 4 percent, revising lower preliminary unaudited results it posted earlier this month after fully taking into account a smaller acquisition.

Stada, which also makes branded non-prescription treatments and diagnostic kits, said quarterly adjusted net income declined to 37.4 million euros ($40.4 million), down from 38.9 million a year earlier.

It had initially reported a figure of 44 million euros.

In its statement on Wednesday, Stada did not comment on the takeover bids. It is due to hold a press conference at 0730 GMT.

The German company confirmed its targets for 2017 and 2019. ($1 = 0.9252 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

