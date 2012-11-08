FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
November 8, 2012 / 6:51 AM / in 5 years

Stada confirms goal of 2012 profit gain on eastern Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Germany’s largest independent generic drugmaker Stada confirmed its outlook for earnings growth this year as it expands in eastern Europe.

Stada on Thursday said it still saw an opportunity for an increase in the high single-digit percent area in 2012 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, adjusted for one-time items.

It reaffirmed that despite expected one-off burdens it still saw a “very significant increase” in reported net income for 2012.

Nine-month adjusted EBITDA gained 11 percent to 266.8 million euros ($340 million), broadly in line with the average analyst estimate of 265 million euros. ($1 = 0.7840 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)

