Stada sees 2013 EBITDA up 18 pct on 10 pct higher sales
March 3, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 4 years ago

Stada sees 2013 EBITDA up 18 pct on 10 pct higher sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 3 (Reuters) - German generic drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel said on Monday it expected its 2013 underlying profit has risen by 18 percent on the back of a 10 percent sales increase.

It said reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was expected to have increased to 383.5 million euros ($529.67 million), with sales rising to 2.0 billion euros.

Stada proposed to pay a dividend of 0.66 euros per share compared with 0.50 euros for the previous year. ($1 = 0.7240 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

