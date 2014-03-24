FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stada scraps 2014 outlook on Ukraine crisis
March 24, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 4 years ago

Stada scraps 2014 outlook on Ukraine crisis

FRANKFURT, March 24 (Reuters) - German generic drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel scrapped its 2014 outlook, citing a weak Russian rouble and Ukrainian hryvnia and uncertainty around the situation in Russia, its biggest single market after Germany.

Stada said on Monday it expected to post slight growth in 2014 group sales, adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and adjusted net income but no longer expected to completely reach its previous guidance.

Earlier this month, it stuck with an outlook for 2014 sales of 2.15 billion euros ($3 billion) and EBITDA, excluding special items, of 430 million euros. ($1 = 0.7256 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

