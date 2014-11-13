FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEO of German drugmaker Stada takes 40 percent pension cut
November 13, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

CEO of German drugmaker Stada takes 40 percent pension cut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Germany’s largest independent generic drugmaker Stada has agreed to a roughly 40 percent cut in his pension, trimming almost 16 million euros ($20 million) from a retirement package bloated by low interest rates.

CEO Hartmut Retzlaff’s retirement package, which has been flagged by German media as among the most generous in corporate Germany, is mainly a result of his long tenure. It will now be worth around 24 million euros.

He took the helm 21 year ago, making him the longest-serving CEO of all the companies in the country’s blue-chip and mid-cap indices DAX and MDAX.

The group’s finance chief said in a conference call on Thursday the total value of the CEO’s retirement benefit plan had been inflated by a decline in interest rates in August, boosting the present value of defined future payouts.

As part of a transfer of the package from Stada to an external pension fund in August, which had been “planned for a long time”, Retzlaff waived 15.9 million euros before taxes, the CFO said.

“I didn’t have to agree to the change in the plan, but I was happy to do it,” Retzlaff said in the call.

The CEO was unapologetic about the amount he is still due after retirement, saying he led the group from a 600 staff outfit to a more than 10,000 employees strong group.

“We managed under my leadership to turn this company, which at the time was already almost a hundred years old, from little better than a rabbit hutch into a reputable MDAX company.”

Retzlaff’s contract expires end-August 2016 but he has previously said he might stand ready for another term. (1 US dollar = 0.8023 euro) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
