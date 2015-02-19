Stada sees faster local-currency growth in Russia this year

FRANKFURT, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Stada said it expected Russia sales growth when measured in rouble of more than 10 percent this year, up from 4 percent in 2014, after its earnings took a hit from a slump in the Russian currency.

The company would try harder to shift its focus to higher-margin branded drugs in Russia, Stada’s finance chief Helmut Kraft said in a conference call.

Drug distributors had increased orders in the fourth quarter, driven by low inventory levels and the anticipation of a increase in product prices, he said.

In a statement earlier on Thursday, the German drugmaker warned of a substantial fall in earnings this year and next, hit by a drop in the rouble and sagging consumer mood in Russia, one of its top markets.

CFO Kraft pointed to a recent strengthening in the Russian currency and a higher oil price possibly shoring up confidence in the oil and gas exporting nation.

“All in all, this might contribute to the possibility that we can present a slightly changed outlook on March 26, when we disclose our final results,” he said. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Thomas Atkins)