Stada sees faster local-currency growth in Russia this year
#Healthcare
February 19, 2015 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

Stada sees faster local-currency growth in Russia this year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Stada said it expected Russia sales growth when measured in rouble of more than 10 percent this year, up from 4 percent in 2014, after its earnings took a hit from a slump in the Russian currency.

The company would try harder to shift its focus to higher-margin branded drugs in Russia, Stada’s finance chief Helmut Kraft said in a conference call.

Drug distributors had increased orders in the fourth quarter, driven by low inventory levels and the anticipation of a increase in product prices, he said.

In a statement earlier on Thursday, the German drugmaker warned of a substantial fall in earnings this year and next, hit by a drop in the rouble and sagging consumer mood in Russia, one of its top markets.

CFO Kraft pointed to a recent strengthening in the Russian currency and a higher oil price possibly shoring up confidence in the oil and gas exporting nation.

“All in all, this might contribute to the possibility that we can present a slightly changed outlook on March 26, when we disclose our final results,” he said. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Thomas Atkins)

