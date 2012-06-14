Stada sees Russia as largest market in 2015 -paper

FRANKFURT, June 14 (Reuters) - German generic drugmaker Stada expects Russia to surpass Germany as its biggest market by sales in 2015, Chief Executive Hartmut Retzlaff was quoted saying in newspaper Handelsblatt in an interview published on Thursday.

Stada has said the Russian generics market could grow at an annual rate of 13 percent through 2014. The market is driven by patients who have to buy most prescription drugs themselves, preserving consumer loyalty to higher-margin generic medicines sold under a company brand.

In Germany, Stada has been suffering a margin squeeze as generic makers undercut each other on price to win bulk purchase contracts tendered by medical insurers.

A recent Reuters report showed Stada failed to strike two takeover deals in Russia following months of exclusive talks.

CEO Retzlaff reiterated in the interview that he was on the lookout for attractive brands and companies to acquire. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by David Holmes)