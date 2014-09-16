FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stada reaffirms outlook for Russia upswing in Q4
September 16, 2014 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

Stada reaffirms outlook for Russia upswing in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Stada Arzneimittel on Tuesday reaffirmed its outlook for an upswing at its Russian business in the fourth quarter.

Stada, which gets around 16 percent of its sales from Russia, said last month that first-half profits stagnated, hurt by lower sales in Russia and a decline in the ruble.

The company, Germany’s largest independent generic drugmaker, also said it aims to increase sales of branded drugs to more than 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in the medium term pursuing acquisitions, internationalisation and by developing a centralised brand portfolio management.

1 US dollar = 0.7732 euro Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing Harro ten Wolde

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
