Stada to buy Russian product portfolio for 131 million euros

FRANKFURT, Oct 18 (Reuters) - German generic drugmaker Stada agreed to purchase Aqualor-branded products for 131 million euros ($179 million) to boost its presence in the Russian market, the group said on Friday.

Apart from the rights to distribute several Aqualor trademarks in Russia, the product package also consists of ten prescription-free (OTC) products based on seawater in the form of sprays and drops for self-medication of sinusitis and sore throat, Stada said. ($1 = 0.7319 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)