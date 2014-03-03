FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stada says business so far unaffected by Ukraine crisis
March 3, 2014 / 11:57 AM / 4 years ago

Stada says business so far unaffected by Ukraine crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 3 (Reuters) - German generic drugmaker Stada said its business was so far largely unaffected by the tension between Ukraine and Russia, its second-biggest single market after Germany.

“So far we do not see tension in Ukraine weighing on our business,” a spokesman siad.

Shares in Stada dropped more than 8 percent on Monday amid concern that turmoil in Russia and an accompanying further decline of the rouble against the euro would hurt the German generic drugmaker’s sales. (Reporting by Frank Siebelt; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

