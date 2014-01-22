Stada says 2013 sales above 2 bln eur

FRANKFURT, Jan 22 (Reuters) - German generic drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel said on Wednesday it posted more than 2 billion euros ($2.71 billion) in sales last year, citing preliminary figures.

Based on Thomson Reuters data, analysts on average were expecting 2013 revenue of about 2 billion euros, up from 1.84 billion in 2012.

“Our activities in the two market regions of CIS/Eastern Europe as well as Asia & Pacific, and our Branded Products segment, contributed to the sales growth in particular,” the group said in a statement.