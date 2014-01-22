FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stada says 2013 sales above 2 bln eur
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S.
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 22, 2014 / 8:46 AM / 4 years ago

Stada says 2013 sales above 2 bln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 22 (Reuters) - German generic drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel said on Wednesday it posted more than 2 billion euros ($2.71 billion) in sales last year, citing preliminary figures.

Based on Thomson Reuters data, analysts on average were expecting 2013 revenue of about 2 billion euros, up from 1.84 billion in 2012.

“Our activities in the two market regions of CIS/Eastern Europe as well as Asia & Pacific, and our Branded Products segment, contributed to the sales growth in particular,” the group said in a statement.

$1 = 0.7383 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.