FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stada sued by administrator of Serbian wholesale group
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
February 14, 2014 / 3:51 PM / 4 years ago

Stada sued by administrator of Serbian wholesale group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 14 (Reuters) - German generic drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel on Friday said the insolvency administrator of Serbian drug wholesale group Velefarm was suing it for 54.2 million euros ($74.1 million).

The administrator wants certain agreements reached in 2010 and 2011 between Stada and Velefarm to be declared invalid, Stada said in a statement, describing the lawsuit as unfounded.

Velefarm in 2010 was no longer able to pay Stada in Serbia, one of Stada’s largest markets, which led to a debt restructuring contract between the two sides.

$1 = 0.7317 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.