July 20, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

Stada proposes scrapping vinculated shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 20 (Reuters) - German generic drugmaker Stada, under pressure from an activist investor to change its governance, will allow shareholders to vote to change the type of shares Stada is trading in, removing a potential takeover hurdle.

Stada has a type of stock that under German securities trading laws can only change hands with the consent of top managers or otherwise the shares lose their voting rights.

So-called "vinculated" shares also give German blue chips such as Deutsche Lufthansa and Allianz control over their shareholders.

Stada also proposed four new supervisory board members for election at the August 26 annual general meeting, as previously announced.

Investor Active Ownership Capital has been pushing for a change in the type of shares and has also campaigned for new board members to better reflect the increased role of Stada's international business. It might propose board candidates of its own.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Tina Bellon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
