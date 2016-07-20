UPDATE 1-Stada proposes scrapping share trading restriction

* AGM to vote on removing a potential takeover hurdle

* Stada proposes four new non-executive board members

* Investor Active Ownership calls for more changes to board (Adds Active Ownership response)

By Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, July 20 (Reuters) - German generic drugmaker Stada, under pressure from an activist investor, will allow shareholders to vote to remove restrictions on trading its shares which pose a barrier to any potential takeover.

Stada has a type of stock that under German securities trading laws can only change hands with the consent of top managers or otherwise the shares lose their voting rights.

So-called "vinculated" shares -- from the Latin for fettered or bound -- also give German blue chips such as Deutsche Lufthansa and Allianz control over their shareholders.

Stada also proposed four new supervisory board members for election at the August 26 annual meeting, as previously announced.

Investor Active Ownership Capital has been pushing for a change in the type of shares and has also campaigned for new board members to better reflect the increased role of Stada's international business.

The investor said on Wednesday it welcomed the proposed changes to the type of share but added it would push for wider changes to the supervisory board, which currently has six seats for shareholder representatives.

It will prepare to add motions to the AGM's agenda in the next few days, Active Ownership said.

The investor, which holds about 7 percent in Stada including options, earlier this month sought the backing of fellow shareholders to appoint new non-executive board members, launching a hunt for candidates. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Keith Weir)