FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stada CEO says still eyeing branded generics businesses
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 5, 2013 / 9:31 AM / 4 years ago

Stada CEO says still eyeing branded generics businesses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 5 (Reuters) - German generic drugmaker Stada said on Wednesday it would continue to look for takeover targets mainly among suppliers of off-patent drugs with a brand name in emerging markets.

Stada has previously said it would seek growth in “branded generics”, which are treatments without patent protection but with a brand identity and which Stada mainly sells in eastern Europe.

In these markets, many patients have no medical insurance and have to pay for treatments themselves so that products that win consumer loyalty can command higher margins.

“Given the increasing austerity pressure that healthcare systems are exposed to, we are looking at further growth opportunities in branded products in particular,” Chief Executive Hartmut Retzlaff told shareholders at the annual general meeting.

“Blank spots” on Stada’s map were the countries neighbouring Vietnam and South America, he added.

The group also confirmed its full-year targets. (Reporting by Frank Siebelt; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.