Aug 21 (Reuters) - Stadlauer Malzfabrik AG : * Says H1 net income EUR 485,000 versus EUR 355,000 year ago * Says H1 revenues eur 824,000 vs eur 696,000 year ago * Says expects satisfactory FY 2014 result