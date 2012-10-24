FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Haunting 'Rear Window' to debut on Broadway
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 24, 2012 / 4:17 PM / 5 years ago

Haunting 'Rear Window' to debut on Broadway

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The classic suspense story “Rear Window” will be adapted to Broadway for the first time, producers said on Wednesday.

The thriller about a wheelchair-bound witness to a possible murder in a neighboring New York apartment will be brought to Broadway at an unknown date after producers worked for two years to acquire the stage rights, producer Charlie Lyons said in a news release.

As with Alfred Hitchcock’s 1954 film starring James Stewart and Grace Kelly, the Broadway show will be based on the 1942 short story “It Had to be Murder” by author Cornell Woolrich. The cast for the Broadway production was not announced.

Producers said although the Broadway rights had been repeatedly sought over the years from the Sheldon Abend Revocable Trust and its predecessors, this is the first option granted. Sheldon Abend was Woolrich’s literary agent who represented the author’s estate.

“We are assembling a world-class team of artists to bring this timeless thriller to the stage,” Lyons said. Fellow producer Jay Russell said, “Woolrich’s story is deliciously dark and edgy and our plan is to make it brand new all over again.” (Reporting by Christine Kearney; Editing by Dale Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.