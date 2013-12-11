REFILE-Stagecoach sees opportunities ahead after solid first half

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Transport operator Stagecoach said it saw opportunities to expand its rail and bus portfolio after posting a 2 percent rise in first-half pretax profit, driven by growth in its U.S. bus business.

The bus and rail operator on Wednesday reported a pretax profit of 98.5 million pounds ($161.8 million) for the six months to the end of October, broadly in line with analysts’ forecasts.

Revenue was 5 percent higher at 1.5 billion pounds and net debt was down by 43.4 million pounds to 494.6 million, the Scotland-based company said.

Operating profit at its North American division, which includes yellow school bus services and its Megabus business, rose by 40 percent to $30.6 million.

But profit slipped by 3 percent at its UK rail division, including an 80 percent drop in operating profit at its Virgin Rail Group joint venture.

Stagecoach said it saw room for growth in expanding its intercity bus services in Britain and Europe and was investing in North America to grow its Megabus network.

A franchising programme in Britain offers a “pipeline of new opportunities,” said Chief Executive Martin Griffiths.

“Our bus and rail services in the UK and North America are performing well,” Griffiths said. “The group is in excellent financial shape, and we are well placed to capitalise on opportunities to add value for our investors.”

The company raised its interim dividend by 11.5 percent to 2.9 pence per share.